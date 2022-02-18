Shamrock Shakes will be back at McDonald’s later this month

McDonald’s

(NEW YORK) — Spring and St. Patrick’s Day are around the corner, which means it’s almost McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry season.

The iconic creamy, frozen treats will officially return to McDonald’s menus on Feb. 21 for a limited time.

The Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve ice cream, blended with McDonald’s proprietary “Shamrock Shake flavor” and finished with whipped topping. The McFlurry version that made its debut in 2020, combines vanilla soft serve spun with Oreo cookie pieces.

“The only thing more refreshing than the delicious taste of a Shamrock Shake is the way that minty green hue makes the ‘will-winter-ever-end’ blues go away,” McDonald’s wrote in a press release.

In over 50 years of the Shamrock Shake’s existence, McDonald’s has “never given away the secret ingredient” of its shake’s color. So this year, the brand dropped it’s official “hex code for the unmistakably minty color of Shamrock SZN.”

“When the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry make their return to U.S. menus later this month, show us how you’re celebrating with #cbf2ac and #ShamrockShakeSZN,” the brand encouraged die-hard fans of the dessert. “Starting Feb. 21, our Shamrock green hex code just might unlock another tasty secret. That is, if you know where to look. Be one of the first to figure out the mystery and you could get a little something special from us.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.