Shipping deadlines to ensure Christmas delivery fast approaching

400tmax/iStock(NEW YORK) — Christmas is just over a week away — and if you want to make sure your packages and cards get to their destinations on time, you better act fast.

The deadline for FedEx ground and home delivery is Monday.

Michael Murphy, a senior operations manager at a FedEx facility in Chicago, tells ABC News they’ll be extremely busy.

“Mondays are absolutely the busiest, and they’re projected to be the busiest in our company’s history,” he says.

The deadline for UPS three-day select shipping, meanwhile, is Tuesday.

If you are using the United States Postal Service, you have until Thursday to get your cards and packages in the mail via First Class or Priority. Anything sent beyond that will require you to pay extra for Express to ensure delivery by Christmas.

