Shop the best Labor Day beauty, fashion deals before they are gone

IrisImages/iStock(NEW YORK) — Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to save big on all your favorite fashion and beauty brands.

Major retailers such as Everlane and Macy’s, as well as beloved cosmetics brands like Tarte and Perricone MD, are spreading some love by discounting products throughout the holiday weekend.

Below are some of the best deals and steals:

FASHION

Everlane: Shoppers can enjoy free two-day shipping from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.

BaubleBar: Save up to 80% off on select items through Labor Day weekend with prices starting as low as $10. Sales end on Sept. 2.

Gap: Enjoy 40% off everything, and an extra 50% off all markdowns from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Macy’s: From Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 save 35-50% store-wide, and get an extra 20% off select items.



Ban.do: Get an extra 20% off sale items from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 with code STACKED.

BEAUTY

Tarte: Buy one, get one product 50% off when you used code BOGO50 at checkout from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. Check website for exclusions.

Perricone MD: Save up to 40% off select SKUs or spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with promotional code SUMMERSALE from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2.

PÜR Cosmetics: Get 25% off site-wide from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

DHC: Stock up on the brand’s popular cleansing oil at a discounted price of $28 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.