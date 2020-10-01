Some 837,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week as pandemic layoffs continue

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Hundreds of thousands of Americans — 837,000 to be exact — filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

This marks the 28th straight week that initial unemployment claims have reached unprecedented new highs. Since mid-March, the weekly figure has remained above the pre-pandemic record set nearly 40 years ago in 1982.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.