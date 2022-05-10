Spanx debuts ‘no see-through’ white pants and shorts with Ashley Graham

SPANX

(NEW YORK) — See-through white pants are a thing of the past, according to Spanx.

The brand just launched its On the Go Collection, which features Silver Lining Technology that the company says it has been working on for seven years.

The result: a white fabric that is said to be able to hide even the trickiest and showiest of undergarments.

“Fashion paired with function is something only Spanx does because we always put the needs of the consumer first,” Spanx President Kim Jones said in a statement. “Most people know us for inventing shapewear, but the majority of our business comes from apparel made with the same inventive spirit.”

Spanx has tapped model Ashley Graham to help launch the new collection of white pants and shorts it says you won’t be able to see through.

“I’ve always wanted to help empower women to feel good in their skin, but in today’s world, where there’s so much to overthink, I love having pants that not only look good, and are easy to wear, but make me feel good too,” Graham said in a press release.

Items from the On the Go Collection start at $98.

