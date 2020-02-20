Special delivery: Postmates, Banana Republic team up for on-demand clothing service

JHVEPhoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — We’ve all been there: you’re getting ready for an event and somehow, everything in your closet suddenly seems unappealing.

Thankfully, Banana Republic announced it is launching its first on-demand delivery service, partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.

With this new delivery service, Postmates will bring clothes from the retailer directly to your door.

“We are excited to introduce this partnership with Postmates as we continue to offer our customers convenient ways to shop,” Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete said in a statement. “Our customers are curious, connected and out in the world and we’re offering them a modern retail experience. Same-day delivery is a natural next step for us as we’re seeing continued success with our Buy Online Pick Up In-Store program.”

👋 LA + NY! We partnered with @Postmates to get you free same-day delivery on your Buy Online, Pick Up In Store product order. Code: BRDELIVERY

Learn more: https://t.co/PvljLLZcap pic.twitter.com/LJ70n4Ejz6 — Banana Republic (@BananaRepublic) February 13, 2020

Starting this week, the service will be exclusively offered at 15 locations around New York City and Southern California.

Postmates is no stranger to dipping its toes in the fashion world.

Back in December, it partnered with Old Navy to deliver clothes during the holidays.

Both brands are a part of the Gap, Inc. family.

“Consumers are accustomed to getting things on-demand and we’ve seen an uptick in non-food related orders,” a Postmates spokesperson told “GMA.”

Other retailers like 7-Eleven, Walmart and Shopify, are also using the platform for convenient deliveries.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.