Starbucks introduces new beverages like pistachio lattes for 2021 winter menu

mattjeacock/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(SEATTLE) — The holidays — and festive coffee cups — may be in hindsight, but Starbucks has some exciting new offerings on its winter menu.

“Beginning January 5, customers can enjoy the new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew, Pistachio Latte, Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites, and Earth Cake Pop as well as celebrate the return of the Honey Almondmilk Flat White and Red Velvet Loaf,” the coffee chain announced in a press release.

The new pistachio latte was inspired by the same drink that first debuted in 2019 at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and features sweet, nutty flavors with a salted brown butter topping, paired with espresso and steamed milk for the perfect cozy beverage.

Although some states may be experiencing deep freezes as winter settles in, there’s always the inevitable customer who still orders coffee over ice. That paired with a thirst for non-dairy options, Starbucks decided to create a new drink that fits the bill for both with the honey almondmilk cold brew.

The flavored cold brew is made with slow-steeped Starbucks cold brew and honey, then gets topped with almondmilk for a creamy finish.

For anyone interested in healthy breakfast offerings, the coffee chain created a new flavor of its sous vide egg bites, kale and portabella mushroom, a vegetarian option with 15 grams of protein.

The pastry case will feature a new sweet treat, vanilla loaf cake swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with a white chocolate icing.

Even if you’re brewing coffee while working from home, there are other new products in the Starbucks winter lineup, including two new reserve label whole been coffees hand-selected from family farms around the world, roasted at local Starbucks Reserve Roasteries.

The Reserve Guatemala Huehuetenango has notes of candied orange, dark chocolate, and graham cracker, while the Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu features delicate floral aromas with some acidity, raspberry and tangerine notes.

