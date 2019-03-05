Starbucks rolls out new Cloud Macchiato beverage

Starbucks Corporation(NEW YORK) — Starbucks is hoping customers will be on cloud nine with its latest beverage.

The Seattle-based coffee chain on Tuesday unveiled its latest creation: the Cloud Macchiato. The drink, which can be served hot or iced, “features a cloud of whipped cold milk foam that’s light and smooth, topped with espresso shots and finished with Starbucks signature caramel drizzle cross-hatch,” according to Starbucks.

The Cloud Macchiato will be available in two flavors, caramel and cinnamon.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can begin enjoying the drink on March 5. And there’s no rush to sample the new beverage — Starbucks says it will become a permanent item on its menu.

