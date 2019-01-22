Starbucks to expand delivery service to six more US cities

Starbucks(SEATTLE) — Starbucks announced on Tuesday it is expanding its delivery service to six more cities across the U.S.

The move comes after the Seattle-based coffee chain says it had a successful test of its Starbucks Delivers service in Miami. That pilot test began last fall.

Beginning Tuesday, Starbucks customers in San Francisco will be able to use the service, which works in partnership with Uber Eats. Starbucks Delivers will then expand to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks.

Starbucks says it remains on track to bring the delivery service to nearly one-quarter of its company-operated stores in the U.S.

“We know we have untapped customer demand for Starbucks Delivers in the U.S. and starting today, we’re expanding our best-in-class experience to our customers both in and out of our stores,” Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks, said in a statement. “We’re building on key learnings from past delivery pilots and by integrating our ordering technology directly with Uber Eats, we’ve unlocked the ability to bring Starbucks to customers for those times when they’re not able to come to us.”

Customers interested in using Starbucks Delivers can access the service through the Uber Eats mobile app. There, they’ll be able to order approximately 95 percent of the coffee chain’s core menu items.

Those who choose to use the delivery service will be charged an initial $2.49 booking fee.

