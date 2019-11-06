Starbucks to roll out holiday beverages, cups on Thursday

Starbucks Corporation(SEATTLE) — The holiday spirit will be in full swing at Starbucks stores nationwide Thursday.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced Wednesday that on Nov. 7 its stores in the U.S. and Canada will bring back five seasonal flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. All five flavors will be available as iced, hot or Frappuccino blended beverages.

The seasonal beverages will be served in Starbucks’ holiday cups, which include four different designs this year.

The coffee chain is also bringing back its limited-edition reusable red cup. Customers who order a holiday beverage on Thursday will be given the reusable cup, free of charge, while supplies last. Those customers can then bring their cup to participating Starbucks stores between Nov. 7 and Jan. 7 to receive $0.50 off grande-sized holiday drinks.

