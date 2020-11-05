Starbucks unveils new cups, festive menu to kick off the holiday season

tomeng/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — ‘Tis the season at Starbucks as collectible cups, cozy peppermint lattes and sweet-as-sugar plum treats hit the menu ahead of the holidays.

The Seattle-based coffee chain unveiled the design of its lineup of four new festive, hot-beverage cups, as well as additions to its holiday pastry case

Starbucks created the cups with the theme “Carry the Merry” as an invitation to enjoy the little moments of brightness around you, the press release stated. “Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” Jeff Wilkson, Starbucks’ creative director, said. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

The sentiment is displayed on four different cup concepts with a mix of holiday themes and colors, including the classic green with a pop of red.

They include: Ribbon, which Wilkson said was the designer’s nod to holiday gift wrap with decorative adhesive washi tape; Dot, which swirls stripes around polka dots with the words “Carry the Merry”; Sparkle, a simple red cup with cut-out shapes in green of things such as glittering holiday ornaments; and finally, Band Wrap, a modern, scaled-up version of the Ribbon design with a “designer street style.”

The Sparkle motif is also available in a snowy white theme on Starbucks’ cold-beverage cups this year.

To kick off the seasonal launch, Starbucks is offering customers who order one of the holiday beverages of any size a free red collectible holiday cup with a holiday sweater design starting on Nov. 6, and available at participating stores and through the Starbucks Delivers with Uber Eats while supplies last.

The flurry of seasonal beverages includes Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks also accentuated its menu with a new food item for the season — Cranberry Orange Scones. Plus, customers can order returning favorites such as the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop.

The holiday favorites are also available for the first time to enjoy at home, with products available in grocery stores around the world including K-Cup pods, Starbucks by Nespresso, Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic and Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha.

