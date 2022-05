Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock futures are down ahead of Thursday’s opening bell after Wall Street suffered its worst day in nearly two years.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,165 points, while the S&P 500 fell 165 points and the Nasdaq Composite declined 566 points.

The drop comes amid signs of faltering economic growth and fears of a recession.

