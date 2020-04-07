Stop & Shop offers half-price Uber rides for seniors to go grocery shopping

SDI Productions/iStock(NEW YORK) — Grocery store chain Stop & Shop is teaming up with Uber Technologies to offer seniors half-price rides to store locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers age 60 and over can access the discount by entering the promo code “STOPSHOPUBER” in their Uber app beginning April 8. Friends, family and neighbors of costumers can also order a ride on behalf of the shopper if they don’t have access to the app.

“We hope this commitment will provide a helpful option for customers who wish to shop during special hours,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said.

The discounted rates are available between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. only. The discount is capped at $20 per ride, and there’s a limit of two trips per week.

The deal is available at more than 400 Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, and the deal lasts through April 29.

“Now more than ever we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to food security,” Uber Global Operations Senior Vice President Andrew Macdonald said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines state that older adults are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the CDC recommends that seniors “stay at home as much as possible.”

Many grocery stores like Stop & Shop have set up exclusive shopping hours for the elderly in an effort to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

