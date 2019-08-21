'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is launching her own vegan makeup line

Jun/iStock(NEW YORK) — Millie Bobby Brown is launching her own vegan makeup line called Florence by Mills.

The Stranger Things star announced the new line by posting a video about it on Instagram.

“Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin. I want it to be vegan, clean, cruelty-free, that would be easy to get, and fun to use, and still useful but, you know, playing that sophisticated teenager as well,” Brown said in the clip.

“What I want my beauty brand to represent is individuality, and embrace who you are,” she added.

There will be 15 products in total geared toward Generation Z customers and it’s also being marketed as a vegan, PETA-certified brand.

Brown told WWD that the line is inspired by her great-grandmother.

“I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things,” she said.

The full list of products hasn’t been announced yet.

