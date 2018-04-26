Survey: One in five people hate their boss
(NEW YORK) — Hate your boss? You’re not alone. A new survey from the animal charity SPANA polled 2,000 workers in the U.K. and quizzed them about what they didn’t like about their supervisor. Turns out, it’s a lot.
While the poll questioned worker drones from over the Pond, the results are pretty universal: 40% of those polled thought their boss was bad at their job, and 1/3 thought they’d do a better job than their manager.
A fifth of those polled said their manager was the worst part of their job — easily outpacing the headaches of commuting — and one in four said they look forward to their boss’ vacation more than they looked forward to their own.
The survey also ranked the top 50 traits employees hate about their bosses. The number-one gripe? Poor communication skills. Other unpleasant traits to range from being ungrateful, to bad breath.
Here’s the entire list:
1. Doesn’t communicate well
2. I think they’re inconsistent
3. Sets their own rules
4. Doesn’t understand my work
5. I think they’re incompetent
6. Patronizes me
7. Sets a bad example
8. Never says thank you
9. Says one thing and does another
10. Has mood swings
11. I think they’re passive aggressive
12. Brings their personal life to work
13. Obviously favors another member of staff
14. Makes me feel stupid
15. Delegates too much work to me
16. Never gives praise or feedback
17. Doesn’t actually do any work
18. Assumes I’m happy to do their work as well as my own
19. I think they’re overpaid
20. They think I’m a mind reader
21. I think they’re tight with pay rises
22. Sucks up to their own boss
23. Takes credit for other people’s work
24. Gives out banter but can’t take it
25. Makes me feel guilty for taking time off
26. Doesn’t have my back
27. Leaves early every day
28. I think they’re tight with bonuses
29. I think they’re unqualified for the job
30. Works from home all the time
31. Always picks on one member of staff
32. Has annoying catchphrases
33. Has bad breath
34. Calls me in the evening when I’m not working
35. Listens in to everyone’s conversations in the office
36. Repeats the same phrases and jokes over and over again
37. Tells me off in front of everyone instead of in a meeting room
38. Asks for my opinion then claims it as their own
39. Calls me at weekends when I’m not working
40. Makes unfunny jokes
41. Expects everyone to turn up on time when they’re always late
42. Awful dress sense
43. Blames me for things they’ve done wrong
44. Calls me when I’m on vacation
45. Always talks about previous successes
46. Farts
47. I think they’re very scruffy
48. Always expects a tea/coffee but never/rarely makes one themselves
49. I think they’re sexist
50. Bores everyone with their vacation photos and anecdotes
