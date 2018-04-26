Survey: One in five people hate their boss

Wavebreak Media/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Hate your boss? You’re not alone. A new survey from the animal charity SPANA polled 2,000 workers in the U.K. and quizzed them about what they didn’t like about their supervisor. Turns out, it’s a lot.

While the poll questioned worker drones from over the Pond, the results are pretty universal: 40% of those polled thought their boss was bad at their job, and 1/3 thought they’d do a better job than their manager.

A fifth of those polled said their manager was the worst part of their job — easily outpacing the headaches of commuting — and one in four said they look forward to their boss’ vacation more than they looked forward to their own.

The survey also ranked the top 50 traits employees hate about their bosses. The number-one gripe? Poor communication skills. Other unpleasant traits to range from being ungrateful, to bad breath.

Here’s the entire list:

1. Doesn’t communicate well

2. I think they’re inconsistent

3. Sets their own rules

4. Doesn’t understand my work

5. I think they’re incompetent

6. Patronizes me

7. Sets a bad example

8. Never says thank you

9. Says one thing and does another

10. Has mood swings

11. I think they’re passive aggressive

12. Brings their personal life to work

13. Obviously favors another member of staff

14. Makes me feel stupid

15. Delegates too much work to me

16. Never gives praise or feedback

17. Doesn’t actually do any work

18. Assumes I’m happy to do their work as well as my own

19. I think they’re overpaid

20. They think I’m a mind reader

21. I think they’re tight with pay rises

22. Sucks up to their own boss

23. Takes credit for other people’s work

24. Gives out banter but can’t take it

25. Makes me feel guilty for taking time off

26. Doesn’t have my back

27. Leaves early every day

28. I think they’re tight with bonuses

29. I think they’re unqualified for the job

30. Works from home all the time

31. Always picks on one member of staff

32. Has annoying catchphrases

33. Has bad breath

34. Calls me in the evening when I’m not working

35. Listens in to everyone’s conversations in the office

36. Repeats the same phrases and jokes over and over again

37. Tells me off in front of everyone instead of in a meeting room

38. Asks for my opinion then claims it as their own

39. Calls me at weekends when I’m not working

40. Makes unfunny jokes

41. Expects everyone to turn up on time when they’re always late

42. Awful dress sense

43. Blames me for things they’ve done wrong

44. Calls me when I’m on vacation

45. Always talks about previous successes

46. Farts

47. I think they’re very scruffy

48. Always expects a tea/coffee but never/rarely makes one themselves

49. I think they’re sexist

50. Bores everyone with their vacation photos and anecdotes

