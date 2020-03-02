Taco Bell-loving college students hold vigil after fast food restaurant closes

artran/iStock(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) — When a group of college students found out its beloved local Taco Bell was closing its doors they came together to celebrate the Live Mas late night Mexican fast food eatery one last time.

“RIP Gone but never forgotten. Join us as we spice things up outside of our beloved downtown food establishment. Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced,” Prajesh Patel, who organized the event, wrote on the official Facebook invite. “We will be sharing kind words and lighting candles. Everyone is encouraged to let the world know how they feel!”

Penn State is the only school that would have a vigil bc Taco Bell closed. pic.twitter.com/gEoaHJjFow — dev d (@dev_dandrea) March 2, 2020

Students from Penn State University shared pictures and videos of the somber scene on social media.

Fans of the fast food restaurant brought candles, flowers — some even dressed in taco costumes — and sang in front of the East College Avenue location.

Nittanyville, the student group that supports the Nittany Lions football team on game days, even brought its Student Section of the Year trophy to the tongue-in-cheek event.

Luckily for any die hard chalupa and crunchwrap supreme-loving customers, there is another Taco Bell location approximately two miles away, according to Google Maps.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.