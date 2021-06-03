Target Deal Days set to compete with Amazon Prime Day

jimkruger/iStock

(New York) — Target has jumped on the summer deals bandwagon, announcing it will be hosting a Deal Days digital sale from June 20 to June 22.

With 36 straight hours of deals, Target’s shopping bonanza is 24 hours longer than Amazon Prime Day, the standard-bearer for summer deals.

The retailer is expected to have deep discounts on home décor, clothing, electronics, toys and pantry must-haves. The site will be filled with “pamper yourself magic,” according to the company.

Unlike Amazon, a key benefit to shopping with Target is that there is no membership sign-up required. In addition, Target is teasing that there will be deep discounts on food and beverages for the first time this year.

Same-day delivery service is also available so that online shoppers can receive their purchases within just a few hours. Additionally, shoppers can utilize same-day in-store pickup or curbside pickup.

Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, said, “Our industry-leading, safe and easy fulfillment options deliver same-day joy — with no waiting or membership fee required.”

Similar to Prime Day, shoppers will need to keep an eye on the site for time-sensitive deals that are expected to be added each day of the sale.

If all of this “summer Black Friday” excitement isn’t enough, Target will be offering digital gift cards to online shoppers with a 5% discount from June 16 to 19 for added savings.

Target Circle members will receive 1% on all purchases, or 5% with the Target RedCard, to use on a future Target purchase.

