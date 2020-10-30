Target reveals 'Black Friday Now' deals available through November

Jorge Villalba/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Target just added to the growing list of big-box retailers offering huge holiday shopping sales events this season.

On Thursday, the store unveiled a closer look at its upcoming “Black Friday Now” deals that will be available throughout November.

To kick things off, Target plans to offer a series of week-long deals during the first week of next month and will give shoppers the opportunity to preview upcoming offers so they can plan ahead.

Deep discounts will be available on everything from home and kitchen items, to electronics, apparel, beauty products, toys and lots more.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Shoppers are encouraged to check the digital weekly ad posted on Target’s website each Thursday before sales go live on Sundays.

The company is also expanding its Price Match Guarantee service, which allows customers to get the absolute best deal regardless of when they shop. Target has confirmed that from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com later in the season.

“By offering a preview of our ‘Black Friday Now’ deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals,” said Hennington.

Check out a glimpse of some of the best promotions Target fans can expect to take advantage of every week in November:

Target Black Friday Deals

Nov. 1-7: Discounts will be offered on electronics, including Beats Studio 3 headphones ($174.99; reg. $349.99), Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($199.99; reg. $299.99) and Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99; reg. $199.99).

Target will also add even more deals from Nov. 6-8 on items such as Keurig K Mini ($49.99; reg. $89.99), Dyson V8 vacuum ($229.99; reg. $379.99) and TCL 65” 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV ($229.99; reg. $399.99).

Nov. 8-14: Snag amazing deals on kitchen favorites and floor care.

Nov. 15-21: Take advantage of deals on this season’s popular electronics, apparel and beauty products.

Nov. 22-28: Toys, kitchen, floor care and electronics including video games and select consoles will be on sale.

