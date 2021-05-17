Target rolls out same-day alcohol delivery and pickup nationwide

Sundry Photography/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Whether you drink hard seltzer, beer or wine, your alcoholic beverages of choice will soon be available for same-day delivery from Target.

Target’s same-day pickup and delivery services are expanding to include alcohol items, the retailer announced Monday.

The option is officially available for pickup or drive-up orders at over 1,200 stores across the country, and Target said by the end of May, same-day delivery will be available with Shipt at more than 600 stores.

“Our adult beverage category is one of the fastest-growing divisions within our food and beverage business, and we continue to hear from guests how much they love our fast, easy and safe same-day services,” Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer for Target said in a statement. “As we continue to invest in the products and experiences our guests love, making our wine, beer and spirits selection available for pickup and delivery is a natural next step, and we’re proud our team moved so quickly to bring this enhanced service to hundreds of additional stores nationwide.”

The new expansion also includes exclusive launches like SunPop Wine and Frozen Cocktail popsicles, Photograph Wine and The Mystic Reef Hard Seltzer Lemonade Variety Pack.

The fast and convenient selection can be made on the Target app and website, plus drive-up and pickup options are free with no minimum order or membership fee required.

To help celebrate the new launch, Target shared a collection of festive cocktail recipes to toast to warm weather for the summer months ahead.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.