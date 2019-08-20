Target to roll out new food and beverage brand next month

Jorge Villalba/iStock(MINNEAPOLIS) — In an effort to further make its stores a one-stop shop for customers, Target announced on Monday it is launching a new food and beverage brand next month.

The brand, called Good & Gather, is the retailer’s largest owned brand launch and is expected to roll out in stores and online starting Sept. 15. It will include a wide array of products “from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water” as well as “product extensions including kids, organic, seasonal and signature lines,” Target said in a press release.

The retailer said Good & Gather products have been tested thoroughly for taste and quality, and are made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors or high fructose corn syrup.

“Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families,” Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president, Food & Beverage, Target, said in a statement. “We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help.”

Target’s current food brands, like Archer Farms and Simply Balanced, will eventually be phased out once Good & Gather launches. However, the retailer said customers “will still be able to get most of the products they know and love under the Good & Gather name, many of which have been reformulated to be even better, having undergone rigorous testing to ensure that they taste great and meet the brand’s ingredient standards.”

