Alex Wong/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a suit filed in U.S. Federal Court in Manhattan.

Tesla shares plunged more than 4 percent on the news.

In August, Musk tweeted, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” drawing scrutiny from the government agency.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

