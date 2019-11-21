The Force is strong with the new Adidas x Star Wars collection

adidas x Star Wars(NEW YORK) — Grab your lightsaber!

This sneaker collection from Adidas will have Star Wars fans running — literally — to re-watch all of the classic movies.

The latest installation of the brand’s collaboration with Lucasfilm is inspired by the starships of the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

The three new running shoes take design cues from the X-Wing Starfighter, the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star, so fans can pick their allegiance.

The shoes even come complete with phrases from the Star Wars movies, such as “Stay on target,” “The Force will be with you, always” and “Never tell me the odds.”

The Adidas x Star Wars Space Battle-themed pack includes the X-Wing Starfighter-inspired Ultraboost S&L, the Millennium Falcon-inspired Ultraboost 19 and the Death Star-focused Alphaedge 4D.

The collection is available on Adidas’ website starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.