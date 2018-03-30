The Museum of Selfies is coming to Los Angeles

iStock/Thinkstock(GLENDALE, Calif.) — The selfie — an image of oneself taken by oneself — has become increasingly ubiquitous and is one of the defining features of this generation.

Now you can explore the origin of this phenomenon at the Museum of Selfies.

Located in Glendale, California, the pop-up interactive museum opens for a limited two-month engagement from April 1 to May 31.

Visitors will be able to explore the 40,000-year history of self-portraiture and the “spectacle of the selfie” through the lens of art, history, technology and culture, while taking some amazing selfies of your own with the museum’s interactive installations.

The museum features over 15 unique exhibits, as well as a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90 feet, 6 inches long that extends through the entire length of the museum.

“Whether you love them or hate them, you won’t see selfies the same way again,” the museum states on its website, which is decorated with images of iconic portraits like Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”, Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait, Gustav Klimt’s “The Woman in Gold” and Michelangelo’s statue of David photoshopped so that their subjects are each holding a smartphone.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.