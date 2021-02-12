There's a light at the end of the cereal aisle for Grape-Nuts fans

TrongNguyen/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Anyone who enjoys the whole-grain crunch of Grape-Nuts for breakfast may have been distraught when the brand first announced a product shortage. But now there’s a light at the end of the cereal aisle.

Post Consumer Brands announced Thursday that “Grape-Nuts will officially be shipping at full capacity by mid-March” after shoppers turned to social media complaining about a lack of inventory.

“We recognize that the temporary Grape-Nuts shortage has been frustrating to fans given that Grape-Nuts is a one-of-a-kind cereal and there is no other cereal like it on the market,” Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager, said. “We are now committing to an earlier-than-anticipated return date. We ramped up production and are running full swing 51 out of the next 55 days. We now expect to be back to healthy inventory levels by mid-March.”

When the shortage first struck, Post assured consumers that the crunchy clusters had “NOT been discontinued” and that the adjustments in production schedules made it difficult to fill orders.

“As a token of apology, Grape-Nuts is offering fans the chance to be one of 10 people to win free Grape-Nuts for a year,” the brand said, announcing a sweepstakes on its Facebook page.

Anyone who joins the sweepstakes will also be notified when the cereal is back and receive a coupon for $1.50 off their purchase.

