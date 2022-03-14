Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

Juan Moyano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As we celebrate Women’s History Month, ABC News’ Good Morning America is taking a closer look at the gender pay gap.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that women make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men. And for women of color, the pay is even lower: Black women make 63 cents on the dollar while Latina women make 53 cents.

So what can women do to advocate for themselves and make sure they are being paid fairly?

GMA spoke to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, who shared some strategies that can help bridge the gap:

