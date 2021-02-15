Tips to handle your taxes amid pandemic

NoDerog/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tax filing season is officially underway, and after what’s been a challenging year amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of changes to take into consideration when it comes time to file your forms.

From stimulus checks, child tax credits and work-from-home write-offs, things may look a little bit different from previous filing years for many Americans.

ABC News’ Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what you need to know ahead of Tax Day in the video below:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.