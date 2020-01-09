'Tis the season for reorganizing: How to get rid of your unwanted stuff

mixetto/iStock(NEW YORK) — The saying, “out with the old, in with the new,” rings especially true this time of year, with the holidays over and the new year upon us.



So what to do with your old items as you declutter?



1. Donate using an old shipping box

Give Back Box helps you get rid of both unwanted items and old boxes.

You can print a free shipping label via the Give Back Box website for a local charity. Amazon is also partnering with Give Back Box to offer free shipping labels.

2. Sell clothes online

One popular option to sell your used clothes is ThredUp. You’ll be sent a bag that you fill up and send back. ThredUp sells the items for you and takes a commission.

Other companies, such as The Real Real (for designer clothes), offer similar deals. Many companies will offer to donate clothes that don’t sell, and some accept unwanted shoes, purses and accessories.

Websites such as Poshmark and Tradesy allow sellers to post photos of their still-trendy clothing to market and sell online.



3. Cash in on old electronics

Sell used tech gadgets on sites like Gazelle or u-Sell. On apps like Decluttr, even old CDs and DVDs can be worth real money.

Target offers a trade-in program where you can trade in used electronics for a Target gift card or cash through PayPal.



4. Score rewards at the mall

North Face accepts donations of clothes and shoes of any brand at its stores and gives you $10 off your next $100 purchase in return.

Donate any clothes at a Levi’s store and get a voucher for 20 percent off.

Recycle your old jeans at stores including Madewell and get $20 off your new pair.

Other brands accept donations at their stores but may not give rewards. It’s always worth asking!



5. Give back

Second Chance Toys accepts donations of kids’ toys and gives them to organizations that support kids in need.

Help support members of the military by donating books to Operation Paperback and old cell phones to Cell Phones for Soldiers.



Donate your lightly-used bras and unopened menstruation products to I Support the Girls, which gives them to homeless women and girls around the world.

Even old eyeglasses can see new life. The Lions Club accepts donations of eyeglasses and gives them to people in need.

