“Top Gun: Maverick” smashes holiday box office records

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

(NEW YORK) — Top Gun: Maverick soared into history this Memorial Day weekend as more Americans headed back to theaters to watch the long-awaited sequel.

The film raked in $156 million over the holiday weekend, making it the biggest Memorial Day release ever. The previous record holder was Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which took in $153 million.

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun also marked the biggest opening weekend of Tom Cruise’s career.

