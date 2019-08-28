Toyota Recalls 135,000 Over Airbags

iStock/Domagoj(DETROIT)–Japanese automaker Toyota announced a recall of 135,000 cars in the United States over concerns of front passenger airbags early Wednesday. The safety recall will focus on certain 2003-2008 Corolla and 2005-2008 Matrix models, the automaker said in a statement.

The statement said the recall was prompted due to an issue with airbags that were formally installed as a part of a previous Takata recall that could deploy damaged, causing problems with inflation and increasing risk of injury to passengers.

Toyota say dealers will repair all vehicles affected at no cost. The automakers also plans to reach out via mail to all affected consumers by October. In addition, drivers may search for more details or check their Vehicle Identification Numbers HERE.

