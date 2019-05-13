Toyota Supra returns after two-decade absence

Toyota(NEW YORK) — After being absent from the U.S. car market for two decades, the Toyota Supra is coming back.

The sports car will go on sale in July and will be available in two grades, along with a launch edition.

Toyota says the vehicle will have an 8-speed automatic transmission and house a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that will produce 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque.

Those interested in purchasing a 2020 Supra can do so for a starting price of $49,990.

