Trump attacks Google, claims it prioritizes 'fake news' in searches

@realDonaldTrump/Twitter(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump attacked Google in an early morning tweet on Tuesday that accused the company of prioritizing “fake news” in its search results.

Trump targeted the search giant in a pair of Tweets at around 5:30 a.m., claiming its results were “rigged” against him and other conservatives.

He also alleged that 96 percent “of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media,” but he did not say where the data was coming from. It appears as though he might be referring to a story published over the weekend by right-wing media company PJ Media.

“Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” he said. “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous.”

“Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed,” he added.

The president followed the two-part tweet on Google with two seemingly unrelated posts: one quoting Lou Dobbs, who said that Trump had “done more for minority groups” than any other recent president, and another about a record rise in stock prices.

