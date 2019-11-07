Trump Foundation ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits as part of civil lawsuit

DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s foundation has been ordered by a New York State judge to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit stemming from persistent violations of state charities laws.

The order stems from a New York attorney general complaint that alleged the Trump Foundation conflated charity with politics.

The foundation has already agreed to cease operations and must pay the two million to a consortium of nonprofit organizations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

