Twenty-seven brands supporting LGBTQ pride in style

iluhanos/iStock

(NEW YORK) — While the global coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on many annual Pride festivities across the world in 2020, this year is already looking to be better and brighter.

Whether you are heading out for festivities or planning to celebrate in your own unique special way, there are a lot of brands that are ready to help you commemorate in style.

Every year, loads of beauty and fashion brands band together to create Pride-inspired products that not only help you look good but also feel good as they support organizations that empower and uplift LGBTQ communities.

This year is no different, and lots of companies have continued to share their efforts.

From Disney’s exhilarating Rainbow Pride collection to Reebok’s “All Types of Love” Pride collection and campaign, there is truly something for everyone to smile about.

Ahead, check out 27 brands that will help you celebrate in style:

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has launched a gender-neutral Polo Pride collection for adults and children, including everything from sweatshirts to polo tops.

One-hundred percent of the purchase price from the sale of each polo shirt, and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of each graphic tee, sweatshirt, flag sweater, fanny pack, baseball cap and socks will be given to Stonewall Community Foundation.

Athleta

Athleta has launched its Love Proudly bra and tights set featuring a beautiful bright design and breathable material that allows for easy airflow.

The brand will be also supporting and donating to LGBT SportSafe throughout the month of June.

Adidas

The global athletic label unveiled its long-running “Love Unites” campaign with a 30+ piece Pride collection. Additionally, the campaign is spotlighting influential members and allies of the LGBTQ community.

John Frieda

The hair care brand has aligned with GLSEN for Pride Month to boost awareness and make schools safe and inclusive for LGBTQ youth.

Additionally, the company will be including Pride-themed packaging on some of its products along with rainbow-colored Teleties.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Along with The Trevor Project, Abercrombie & Fitch has co-designed a Pride collection featuring 24 gender-inclusive items in sizes XXS-XXXL.

In addition to a yearlong round-up campaign, Abercrombie & Fitch will be making an initial $200,000 donation to The Trevor Project and has donated over $2 million since 2010.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have partnered with The Phluid Project to create an exclusive Pride capsule featuring gender-free hats, bags and more starting at $12.

The retailer is also providing a grant to the Trans Lifeline x GOLX Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Care Fund in support of transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals — with 75% of funds reserved for Black and Indigenous people.

Morphe

Morphe has teamed up with Todrick Hall and The Trevor Project for a beautifying Pride cosmetics collection. The brand’s annual Pride collections have raised $895,000 in support of services and opportunities for LGBTQ youth and students.

Additionally, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to the organization this year.

Rhone

Rhone has launched a stylish unisex Pride capsule collection including everything from bright joggers to hoodies in fresh white, navy and rainbow hues.

With this new collection, the brand is also making a $10,000 donation from the sales to Mental Health America to help the development of LGBTQ-focused resources and initiatives.

Lord Jones

The CBD-focused brand has launched a Pride box that includes a sweatshirt and hemp-derived CBD gumdrops. Lord Jones also plans to continue to annually align with West Hollywood-based LA Pride I Christopher Street West Association to donate 50% of its limited edition Lord Jones Pride launches in support of its initiative focused on trans and non-binary communities.

Peloton

Peloton is honoring the diversity of LGBTQ experiences and the uniqueness of the journey with a “My Truth Is Our Power” Pride-themed apparel collection as well as a “Giving Back Globally” initiative, which works with The Ali Forney Center in Canada, London Friend in U.K. and GLADT in Germany to donate $100,000 collectively.

Disney

This year’s Rainbow Disney collection includes everything from apparel to accessories featuring some of the company’s all-star characters from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

To further celebrate Pride Month 2021 and the company’s Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds as part of an ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ communities. To learn more, visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com.

Bombas

Bombas’ Pride 2021 collection includes a wide assortment of socks, T-shirts and underwear. For items purchased, the brand is donating a specially designed item to someone in need within the LGBTQ community through three year-round partners including Casa Ruby, Mozaic and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.

Olay

Olay is launching a limited-edition Pride-inspired version of its best-selling Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream along with two gift sets.

The brand will also be supporting the LGBTQ community with a $75,000 donation to The Trevor Project. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Olay is supporting P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride to bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with allies, to help those who had been adversely affected by COVID-19.

UGG

Along with the Pacific Pride Foundation, UGG is celebrating the LGBTQ community with its fifth annual “Proud Prom” event that hosts local LGBTQ and allied youth from Santa Barbara and the coastal communities of California. It’s a celebration of self-identity and love, and this year’s virtual prom and campaign include notables such as musician Lil Nas X, writer Hari Nef, brand ambassador Maya Samaha and several others.

Further supporting the LGBTQ community, for each pair of Disco Stripe slides sold on UGG.com, the brand will donate $25 of the marked retail price to GLAAD — with up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $125,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has created a special Pride Bouquet featuring vibrant rainbow-toned flowers for customers to shop, and now through June 30, 20% of net proceeds made from each purchase will be donated to GLAAD.

Plus, the company has made a monetary donation of $25,000 to GLAAD.

Madewell

Madewell collaborated with American fine artist, author and illustrator Lisa Congdon to celebrate Pride with a love-inspired lineup of clothing. Fifty percent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Parade

Parade is celebrating Pride this month and everyday with the launch of its Color Outside the Lines campaign, which features an expressive collection of over 130 mix-and-match undergarments.

To further support colorful expression for all, Parade is also donating 2,000 pairs of underwear to various LGBTQ organizations and has also included an entirely queer cast and crew in their latest campaign directed by West Dakota and styled by Becky Akinyode.

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson has launched a “Pride Rainbow” capsule collection, which includes “Colorful Rainbow Stripe,” “Loved,” “Peanuts Pride” and “Storytime Rainbow”-themed matching family pajamas as well as dresses, tees, recycled swimwear, sweatsuits and more for children and adults.

Teletubbies

Teletubbies has released a Pride Collection inspired by on-trend ’90s streetwear and centered around two themes: “Big Hug Big Love” and “Teletubbies Love Pride.”

Proceeds from the collection will benefit GLAAD’s culturally changing work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

Rue21

Rue21 has rolled out an exclusive Pride collection featuring everything from hoodies to sandals. The retailer has also teamed up with The Trevor Project to raise awareness about the organization’s important work and made a $50,000 donation to aid in efforts.

Starface

Starface is celebrating Pride all year long with the brand’s Rainbow Hydro-Stars pimple patches — which are a permanent part of the brand’s product lineup.

All net proceeds from Rainbow Hydro-Stars will be donated to the Black-Led Movement Fund and the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ youth.

Gap

Gap’s latest Pride capsule highlights a range of meaningful designs by artists Star Casimir, Rachel Lindsey and Abayomi “AC” Carey​ — all members of G.E.A.R., Gap Inc.’s employee resource group that aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment.

To further amplify these voices and celebrate the expressive designs, Gap is also donating $50,000 to GLAAD.

Teva

This year, the footwear brand has unveiled a lineup of all-gender sandals and accessories that aim to celebrate individuality and equality. Additionally, Teva is donating $35,000 to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in support of the LGBTQ community.

Fossil

Fossil has unveiled a limited-edition Pride watch collection designed to celebrate individuality, the spirit of love and equality. The latest iteration features the brand’s best-selling Minimalist 40mm watch case, reimagined with rainbow flag-inspired indexes and 10 vibrant straps.

The brand has also committed to donating 100% of proceeds from sales made from the Pride watch case and straps to The Trevor Project — with a minimum donation of $25,000.

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde has debuted a Pride capsule line featuring a limited-edition tote and the company’s best-selling The Bliss bralette. Fifteen percent of proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Reebok

Reebok has released its “All Types of Love” Pride footwear and apparel collection designed by the footwear company’s LGBTQ employee community, Colorful Soles, which partnered with Iconic Ballroom House of Ninja to pay homage to ballroom culture and what it has brought to the LGBTQ community as well as humanity as a whole on a global scale.

The brand is also donating $75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization working to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence.

BH Cosmetics

BH Cosmetics is unveiling an exciting limited-edition Give Back 12 Color Shadow Palette for Pride month starting on June 9, and $10 from every purchase of the new shadow palette will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.