Twitter applauds first black Barbie in a wheelchair for inclusivity

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A black Barbie doll who uses a wheelchair has made Twitter very happy as of late.

Twitter user Summersnoqueen posted a photo of the Barbie and it’s been liked almost 30,000 times.

The Barbie is part of Mattel’s Fashionista line which features dolls of varying body types, hair color, skin tone and eye color. The dolls are available at Amazon, Target and other retailers.

Social media reactions to the new Barbie are overwhelmingly positive.

Mattel said on its website that the Fashionista line has 40 dolls with seven body types, 11 skin tones and 28 hairstyles.

