Twitter applauds first black Barbie in a wheelchair for inclusivity

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A black Barbie doll who uses a wheelchair has made Twitter very happy as of late.

Twitter user Summersnoqueen posted a photo of the Barbie and it’s been liked almost 30,000 times.

THERE’S NOW A BARBIE IN A WHEELCHAIR i can’t even begin to express how happy i am that more and more young girls are growing up seeing themselves in Barbie pic.twitter.com/XL2PEetu6G — julienne @ shadow temple👀 (@summersnoqueen) June 27, 2019

The Barbie is part of Mattel’s Fashionista line which features dolls of varying body types, hair color, skin tone and eye color. The dolls are available at Amazon, Target and other retailers.

Social media reactions to the new Barbie are overwhelmingly positive.

And it’s not a weird hospital wheelchair, it looks like an actual wheelchair that actual people use. Kid me approves. — Adrien Lee (@LightfulFoxtrot) June 28, 2019

I love how good the packaging is as well! It shows the fact that she’s a wheelchair user, but doesn’t make it the focus showing that disabled people are people too. It’s such a basic thing that’s *so* often ignored. — TheIrishNinjas ♿️ (@TIrishninjas) June 28, 2019

Mattel said on its website that the Fashionista line has 40 dolls with seven body types, 11 skin tones and 28 hairstyles.

