Twitter co-founder Ev Williams steps down from board

RomanOkopny/iStock(NEW YORK) — Twitter co-founder Ev Williams is stepping down from the social media company’s board of directors.

In a thread of tweets, Williams thanked his co-founders Jack Dorsey and Biz Stone, as well as the numerous people who have served on the board with him over the last 12 years.

Williams called his role in Twitter’s growth “overwhelmingly interesting, educational– and, at times, challenging.”

He now serves as the CEO of blogging site Medium.

No reason was immediately given for his decision to leave the board.

