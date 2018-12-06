Tyler Perry pays off layaway items at 2 Georgia Walmart stores

Milkos/iStock(ATLANTA) — Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry just shared some good news for some lucky shoppers in Georgia.

The 49-year-old actor and filmmaker paid for layaway items at two Walmarts in the state — the store’s East Point and Douglasville locations.

In a video posted to Twitter, Perry told his 5.6 million Twitter followers that if you had an outstanding layaway item at either location before 9:30 Thursday morning, it is now paid.

“I was trying to do this anonymously, but due to some circumstances — y’all know nothing stays secret these days,” he said in the video.

Walmart confirmed to ABC News that Tyler Perry wrote checks totaling approximately $430,000 between the two stores.

In order for the shoppers to receive the items Perry paid for, they must pay one penny.

“You gotta go into the Walmart, get your layaway and pay a penny, one penny, and you get your layaway,” Perry said in the video post. “I know it’s hard times. A lot of people are struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this.”

“So, God bless you, go get your stuff and Merry Christmas,” Perry added.

The company was quick to express its gratitude for his act of kindness.

“Talk about a Merry Christmas! Tyler Perry just reminded everyone of the true meaning of the season. THANK YOU! #SparkKindness,” a representative for Walmart tweeted.

Perry was inspired to join in the spirit of giving this holiday season after seeing “Good Morning America’s” story on New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Benson, 71, recently paid for nearly $100,000 worth of layaway items at a Walmart in New Orleans.

Benson is the sole owner of the Saints. Her husband and the team’s former owner, Tom Benson, passed away in March.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.