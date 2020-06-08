Uber Eats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants

rockdrigo68/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Supporting black-owned restaurants just got even easier for anyone that orders delivery through Uber Eats.

You asked for a way to find Black-owned restaurants on Uber Eats. 🖤 We listened. You can support and order from Black-owned restaurants across the US & Canada with a $0 Delivery Fee. See app for terms & availability. pic.twitter.com/J2CBMJMfXN — Uber Eats (@UberEats) June 4, 2020

“We are committed to supporting the Black community,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. “As a starting point, we will use Uber Eats to promote Black-owned restaurants while making it easier for you to support them, with no delivery fees for the remainder of the year.”

He continued that in the weeks to come Uber will also “offer discounted rides to Black-owned small businesses, who have been hit hard by COVID-19, to help in their recovery.”

Now, upon opening the app, users see a sleek black and white header promotion that reads “Support Black-owned restaurants.”

Just opened the Uber Eats app and this made me smile 💞 pic.twitter.com/wTE0vR3yWJ — big baby lex (@aalekefs) June 4, 2020

Once that option is selected, a selection of restaurants will appear in a list of nearby restaurants available for delivery.

“You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants — we listened. Show your support by ordering from any of these restaurants with no Delivery Fee through 2020,” the message on the app reads.

The CEO of the San Francisco-based company put out a full statement in the days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in support of the Black community and criminal justice reform.

“Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long,” Khosrowshahi wrote on Twitter.

.@Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long. My hope is that if each of us recommits to doing all we can to counter bigotry wherever we see it, change will follow. (1/2) — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) May 31, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.