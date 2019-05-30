Uber to begin banning passengers with 'significantly' low ratings

nycshooter/iStock(NEW YORK) — Uber has announced a new policy that will deactivate accounts with low ratings.

Riders who develop a “significantly below average rating” may lose access to using the rideshare app, Kate Parker, Uber’s head of safety brand and initiatives, said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, users will have several opportunities to boost their ratings before they are banned from the app.

The new standards are aimed at making riders’ experiences “feel respectful, inclusive and safe,” according to a promotional video released by Uber to accompany the announcement.

“Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability,” Parker said. “Drivers have long been expected to meet a minimum rating threshold, which can vary city to city. While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it’s the right thing to do.”

The initiative will go into effect in the U.S. and Canada first, Parker said.

Riders will also receive tips on how to improve their ratings, such as encouraging polite behavior, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle, and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit, Parker said.

The campaign to educate Uber users on the guidelines will include in-app messages and emails, according to the company.

