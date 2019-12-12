Ugly holiday sweater can get passengers priority boarding on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines(NEW YORK) — Alaska Airlines is encouraging travelers to get dressed in holiday gear for National Ugly Sweater Day.

The one-day only promotion will give guests who wear any kind of holiday sweater priority boarding on Dec. 20, according to the airline’s press release.

“We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we’ve made sure flying with the ‘merrier carrier’ this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests,” Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. “Celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority.”

The airline’s lounges will also feature holiday-inspired beverages and cocktails, including snowflake sprinkled lattes and peppermint mochas and a hot toddy cocktail available on National Ugly Sweater Day.

Alaska Airlines even has a holiday-themed “Snowplane,” which will fly across the airline’s network through the winter ski season.

To keep the holiday cheer going, the airline also partnered with Starbucks for a special happy hour on Dec. 12 with buy one, get one free beverages, which will reoccur every Thursday through the end of the year.

The two companies are also offering 20% off Alaska Airlines flights with a discount code through the coffee company’s mobile app when booking through Dec. 13.

