Ulta Beauty experience coming to Target in 2021

TargetBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Attention, beauty enthusiasts! Ulta Beauty and Target are joining forces and this is not a drill.

Target announced the news on Tuesday that a new Ulta Beauty experience will be coming to its stores next year.

“It’s the beginning of a beauty-ful partnership,” Target News tweeted alongside an illustration of what the new installment will look like.

Since posting, the tweet has received more than 35,000 likes, with many people showing excitement for being able to get all of their goods in one place.

It’s the beginning of a beauty-ful partnership. We’re teaming up with @ultabeauty to launch a new, immersive beauty experience inside select Target stores and at https://t.co/XamWhSvpXQ. Get a VIP look at the plans: https://t.co/42xPFsFoLx pic.twitter.com/wFviVmfksB — Target News (@TargetNews) November 10, 2020

This shop-in-a-shop format will begin rolling out in 100 Target stores nationwide in 2021, along with plans to open in hundreds of others as well as online for years to come.

Specific brands that will be featured within this new shopping experience haven’t been announced just yet, but Target confirmed it will be a curation of established and emerging prestige brands.

The retailer is also looking for ways to integrate personalized services such as Ulta Beauty’s GLAMlab, which is a virtual try-on tool that allows shoppers to test products before buying.

There will also be specially trained staff available to help those looking for expert recommendations.

“Ulta Beauty at Target reflects further evolution in our omnichannel strategy, rooted in unlocking the potential of our physical and digital footprints, creating more seamless shopping opportunities for our loyal guests and continuing to lead the beauty industry. More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail,” Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty’s CEO, said in a statement.

She continued, “This partnership is an amazing way to further reimagine guest experiences with a partner who shares our company values. We are thrilled to bring our beauty expertise, unparalleled assortment and digital innovation to life in a new channel to delight and deepen loyalty with our existing guests and introduce Ulta Beauty to new guests.”

Several other fans also questioned if they would be able to use their Ulta Beauty points towards purchases at Target.

As a response, Target has advised that there are plans to create opportunities to reward guests with loyalty benefits across Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards with purchases made at Ulta Beauty at Target. More specific details are slated to come as the stores come closer to opening.

“We couldn’t be happier about bringing these two trusted brands together to redefine retail beauty experiences,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and CEO in a statement. “This matchup brings Ulta Beauty’s coveted prestige beauty assortment, category expertise and guest loyalty together with Target’s high-growth beauty business and the ease and convenience of our industry-leading fulfillment services.”

Ulta Beauty joins Target’s roster of partnerships with other big-name brands such as Disney, CVS and Starbucks.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.