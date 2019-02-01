Unemployment rate climbs to 4% as 304K jobs added in January

wingedwolf/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 304,000 jobs to their payrolls in January, the Labor Department reported Friday morning.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains were in leisure and hospitality (74,000), construction (52,000), health care (42,000), and transportation and warehousing (27,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose from 3.9 percent to 4 percent as 6.5 million people were unemployed last month. However, the Labor Department explained that the partial government shutdown “contributed to the uptick in these measures.”

