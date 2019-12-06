Unemployment rate dips to 3.5% as 266K jobs added in November

wingedwolf/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs to their payrolls in November, the Labor Department reported Friday morning.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said notable job gains were made last month in health care (45,000) and professional and technical services (31,000). Manufacturing also saw a considerable boost, rising by 54,000, which the bureau said reflected the return of striking workers.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped from 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent.

