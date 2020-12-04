Unemployment rate dips to 6.7% as employers add 245,000 jobs last month

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 245,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate slipped to 6.7%, the Department of Labor said Friday.

The fresh economic data shows the labor market clawing its way out of the pandemic-induced downturn, but still far away from a full recovery. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5% in February before the crisis hit.

