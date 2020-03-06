Unemployment rate drops to 3.5% as 273,000 jobs added in February

KLH49/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 273,000 jobs to their payrolls in February, the Labor Department reported Friday morning, exceeding economists’ expectations.

Economists had expected to see around 175,000 jobs added last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains were in health care and social assistance (57,000), food services and drinking places (53,000), government (45,000), construction (42,000), professional and technical services (32,000), and financial activities (26,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped slightly from 3.6% to 3.5%.

