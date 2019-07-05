Unemployment rate inches up to 3.7% as 224K jobs added in June

KLH49/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs to their payrolls in June, the Labor Department reported Friday morning, exceeding economists’ expectations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains last month were in professional and business services (51,000), health care (35,000) and transportation and warehousing (24,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, increased slightly from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent.

