Unemployment rate remains at 3.7% as 155K jobs added in November

Kameleon007/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs to their payrolls in November, the Labor Department reported Friday morning, falling short of economists’ expectations.

Economists had anticipated seeing around 200,000 jobs added last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains were in health care (32,000), manufacturing (27,000), and transportation and warehousing (25,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained unchanged for the third straight month, holding steady at 3.7 percent — a 49-year low.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.