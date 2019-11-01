Unemployment rate rises to 3.6% as 128K jobs added in October

wingedwolf/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 128,000 jobs to their payrolls in October, the Labor Department reported Friday morning.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains last month were in food services and drinking places (48,000), social assistance (20,000) and financial activities (16,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked up slightly from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent.

