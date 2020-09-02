United Airlines to furlough over 16,000 employees

gk-6mt/iStockBY: AMANDA MAILE AND SAM SWEENEY, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — United Airlines plans to furlough 16,370 employees on Oct. 1 as the federal restriction against layoffs under the CARES Act expires on that date.

Among those workers are 2,850 pilots and 6,920 flight attendants, the airline said.

“The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly,” a letter to United employees said. “Sadly, we don’t expect demand to return to anything resembling normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine.”

The carrier previously notified 36,000 employees they faced potential job cuts, but was able to reduce that number through various voluntary buyout and early retirement programs. United said roughly 7,400 workers have taken voluntary buyouts or early retirements and thousands of others have agreed to long-term leaves of absence.

“Unfortunately, all of our efforts so far to cut costs, raise debt and introduce voluntary options have not been enough to avoid involuntary furloughs entirely,” a letter to United employees said.

Various airline executives have voiced their support for a “clean extension” of the CARES Act in order to avoid such layoffs. A group of 16 Senate Republicans and over 200 House members have also expressed their support for an extension of the payroll support program, but Congress has yet to reach an agreement.

