Universal Standard launches sizes 00-40 across entire brand

Universal Standard is on a mission to become the world's most inclusive fashion platform, and with the launch of their 00 – 40 size range, they are well on their way.

On Tuesday, the brand announced its expansion along with new pieces including overalls, hi-low button-down shirts, cropped boyfriend denim and more across the entire brand.

On Instagram, Universal Standard posted a text graphic that reads, “Today, we’re committing to create the change we want to see in the world, so that access for all doesn’t end with US.”

“We will work to empower the industry to embrace inclusion. We will work to build the future with partners who see it like we do. We will be catalysts that spark the next fashion revolution,” the brand said.

Another function on Universal Standard’s retail website is the “See It In Your Size” feature. This pull-down menu allows you to see a model in every size listed wearing the garment being shopped for. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of imagining how something will fit on your specific body type.

There is also a “Fit Library” service that encourages women to shop for who they currently see in the mirror without hesitation. With that, the brand allows customers to exchange any piece purchased for up to one year should you go up or down in a size for free.

Aside from modeling true size inclusivity on their own platforms, Universal Standard is also pushing to help other industries do the same.

In April, the brand collaborated with high-end designer Rodarte to launch a capsule collection that includes a variety of beautiful blouses and dresses.

“We believe size should be an irrelevant consideration for women when making fashion choices,” said Polina Veksler, Universal Standard co-founder, and CEO previously said in a statement.

