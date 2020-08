Kameleon007/iStockBy ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 10.2% in July, falling slightly below June’s 11.1%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday.

There were 1.8 million jobs added in the month as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.